Embrace the Michigan scenery this winter season

Are you looking for a fun winter Michigan getaway? Caroline Rizzo with Grand Traverse Resorts joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss everything they have to offer.

According to Rizzo, Traverse City is a must-see place during the winter season.

“Traverse City is a beautiful place in all four seasons but now that we’re heading into the thick of winter, if you’ve experienced it in the summertime, or even in the spring, enjoy it in the winter,” she said. “There’s something totally new to do when you’re up there in the winter months so enjoy the blankets of fresh white snow.”

Grand Traverse Resorts offers numerous outdoor activities including fat tire biking, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, hiking, and more.

Rizzo said there is fun for everyone at the resort for this New Year’s weekend.

“Not only do we have options for everyone coming up for New Year’s Eve, we’ve got romantic dinners up in Aerie, which is our restaurant on the 16th floor of our glass tower so if you’re looking for the romantic setting, we have you covered there,” she said. “If you’re looking for the party, we are doing a fire and ice New Year’s Eve party. We are ending the night with grand fireworks display outside along one of our golf courses…”

There are also child friendly activities at Grand Traverse Resort for those looking for a family outing.

Furthermore, Rizzo said she has the perfect spot for all the golf lovers out there. They have three golf courses as well as an indoor Golf Academy. For those looking to relax, there are spa packages to choose from and a yoga retreat in January.

