“Live in the D” team makes New Year’s Resolutions

Another new year is upon us, and during this time, many people try to incorporate “new things,” in their lives. Whether it’s going to the gym, changing your diet, or traveling more, New Year’s Resolutions are very popular. That popularity is catching on with our “Live in the D,” team, Tati Amare, Michelle Oliver, and April Morton.

The trio has decided to try a few new things of their own. Starting with Tati, who says she’s kicking off 2023 by writing in a gratitude journal. She says a quote by William Arthur Ward inspired her to write down what she’s thankful for. Tati says it can be as simple as being thankful she makes it safely to work.

Michelle has a few new things she’s trying out. The first is cutting back on “Doom Scrolling,” on her phone. For those who don’t know, this is constantly scrolling through social media post. Looking at her recent screen time, Michelle discovered she had spent an average of 5 hours, 14 minutes a day on her phone, mostly on social media apps. Michelle plans to spend less time on social media and more on hobbies like crocheting, reading, and cooking.

As for April, she plans to incorporate more fruits and veggies in her diet. To ensure this, she will give up meat, one day a week. April says this will be challenging because she loves meat, but admits she may go days without eating veggies and fruit, and hopes by dedicating one day to consuming it, she can make up for lacking other days.

To see if the ladies are up for the challenge, you’ll have to stay tuned for updates.

For the full story, click the video above.