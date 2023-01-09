What’s the Buzz about award shows?

What’s The Buzz on Live in the D

What’s the Buzz is all about the Golden Globes tomorrow night, which you can watch on Local 4.

AJ Williams, managing editor of “Michigan Chronicle,” and Jason Hall, owner of RiDetroit, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for What’s the Buzz to chat about the big night for movies, tv, and the star performers.

When you see what wins on award shows, does that influence you to watch it?

Amare said it does, and Williams agrees, saying it does, especially if a smaller celebrity or movie wins and she tunes in.

Hall said no, but he agrees on the smaller movie aspect because he gets exposed to those movies.

Are you more of a series or movie watcher?

Williams said she was a movie watcher prior to the pandemic, but now she is a series fan and loves to binge.

Hall said he is definitely a series watcher.

Amare said she loses interest if a new series only releases, say, three episodes at a time.

Do you watch tv or streaming series over again in re-runs? What about movies, do you watch them more than once?

Hall said he watches a series once and is done with it.

Williams watches the series over and over again.

What is your favorite movie or series of 2022?

Hall said “House of Dragons.”

Williams said “Wednesday” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapter.”

Amare said “You.”

Remember, the Golden Globes will air live on Local 4 tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full interview.