Have you tried these food board trends?

Are you ready to impress your friends and family with a creative and delicious spread at your next gathering? Charcuterie boards became a huge hit, and now the food board sensation has gone to a whole new level.

Chef Cat Shapiro-Warneck, the owner of Thyme & Honey, says food boards are a “fun way to explore new options, but also just create community and bring people together to eat.”

Butter boards are a popular trend, thanks to attention on TikTok. When it comes to creating your own butter board, Chef Shapiro-Warneck suggests starting off with a high-quality butter, whether it’s from a local farmer, or cheesemaker, or from a farmer’s market. She explained that you need to start off your board with softened butter that is at room temperature. Next, the chef said to break up the butter into smaller pieces and then smear it around the board with the back of a spoon. It doesn’t need to cover the entire perimeter of the board. Then you should think about your toppings, which will be scattered throughout the board. Fresh herbs, radishes, and spicy chiles were some of Chef Shapiro-Warneck’s suggestions. She also mentioned that you can make a sweet butter board that includes cinnamon sugar or honey.

If butter boards aren’t your thing, maybe a Bloody Mary board will catch your attention. According to Chef Shapiro-Warneck, these boards can feature everything you would expect to be in a Bloody Mary drink, such as salami, grilled shrimp, and an assortment of pickles and olives. Chef Shapiro-Warneck said her business, Thyme & Honey, makes a variety of other food boards, including a brunch board, fruit board, and a crudité board, which is all fresh veggies.