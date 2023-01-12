Everyone is wearing double-breasted jackets, here’s how to style them

There is one huge trend that is showing up everywhere, from the red carpet at the Golden Globes, to the clothing racks at your favorite store: double-breasted jackets.

What makes something double-breasted? There are buttons and button holes on either side of the garment, so when buttoned, their are two columns of buttons showing. You will find a double-breasted designs on coats, jackets, blazers, and more.

The style, which got huge in the 80s, is back and being worn by both men and women. This is going right along with another major trend of a more oversized, relaxed silhouette.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan says these garments should be worn oversized, giving a boxy look. You also have a variety of options when it comes to pairing it with the rest of your outfit, you can wear it with jeans, a dress, or even sweats.

One hack, to give it a new look, is to fold the lapel back on itself, and button the lapel to its same side. This continues the lapel vertical line down the entire garment, instead of the cross-over look you get when you button it to the opposite side. From there, you can wrap a belt around it to give you more waist definition.

Bottom line, have fun with it. A double-breasted jacket has no particular season, it can be dressed up or down. It all depends on you.

For more of Jon’s advice, watch the video above.