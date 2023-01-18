Here’s your chance to shine in the national spotlight

From Detroit to Dearborn, Monroe to Mt. Clemens, and Wyandotte to Warren, we know Southeast Michigan is full of talent. We feature amazing people on our show all year, but now you have the opportunity to take your talent to the next level. Casting is underway for Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent,” and all you have to do is look at the Detroit Youth Choir to know that you can go from the D to the national spotlight with one push of a button.

AGT All-Star contestant Caly Bevier and Nick Berry, AGT’s Senior Digital Producer shared what the audition process is like and what it’s like to get a golden buzzer.

Bevier started by talking about being on the All-Stars premiere, being back on the stage, and singing her own original song, “Head Held High.” She said that moment meant so much to her, adding that AGT kicked off her career and lit a fire in her for music.

The AGT All-Star contestant’s most recent performance has been viewed more than 11 million times on Facebook, and nearly three million times on YouTube. She was also the first golden buzzer Simon Cowell ever gave. She said when she auditioned, she never imagined what this show would mean to her, and it did changed her life.

Berry said AGT is obviously looking for more talent like Bevier and our own All-Stars, DYC. He said all you have to do is visit the AGT auditions website and submit a video, or you can sign up for virtual auditions with an AGT producer via Skype in February.

Bevier said the best advice to that person who wants to be like her and get that golden buzzer would be not to worry about the results and know that you are doing this because you love it and you have it in you. Be confident in whatever your talent is.

Bevier has a new single out called “Be Alright,” available on all streaming platforms. Follow her on social media to keep up with her career.

Watch the video above for the full interview.