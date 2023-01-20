39º

Make your magic at Sesame Street Live

This show will bring smiles to all ages

Amana Moore, Live in the D

It is indeed a sunny day when you won’t need to know how to get to Sesame Street, because they are coming to you! All of your favorite characters from Sesame Street including Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby are coming to the Fox Theatre for Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic.

Fans will be taken on a magical journey with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and their new friend Justin. On this journey, Elmo learns magic through perseverance and practice and encourages kids that they can accomplish anything if they keep trying! He even performed a magic trick for Tati!

