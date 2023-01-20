Make your magic at Sesame Street Live

It is indeed a sunny day when you won’t need to know how to get to Sesame Street, because they are coming to you! All of your favorite characters from Sesame Street including Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby are coming to the Fox Theatre for Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic.

Fans will be taken on a magical journey with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and their new friend Justin. On this journey, Elmo learns magic through perseverance and practice and encourages kids that they can accomplish anything if they keep trying! He even performed a magic trick for Tati!

To learn more about Sesame Street Live, watch the video above.