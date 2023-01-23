Meet the Metro Detroit native staring in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Local Actress stars in upcoming M. Knight Shyamalan film – It is great to see people who are from your local area make it to the big screen. Abby Quinn is a Metro Detroiter who is hoping to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

Quinn is set to star in the apocalyptic psychological thriller Knock at the Cabin directed by M. Knight Shyamalan whose work includes the 2016 film Split and the 1999 psychological thriller The Sixth Sense.

Quinn said she spent her childhood in theatre during her time at Detroit Country Day which she said has, “a great theatre and film program.” Quinn also said that her mom put her into theatre at the age of four and she continued to participate in “one or two musicals a year”, until she graduated.

Quinn said, “It was incredible,” and, “One of the most fun experiences that I ever had working,” when describing her time on set working with the notable director Shyamalan and the cast.

To learn more about Knock at the Cabin, watch the video above.