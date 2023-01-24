How to know if your tech bills are too high

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The new year is in full swing, those holiday bills are rolling in, and now might be a good time to take a look at where you’re spending money, and most importantly find ways to save.

We spoke to the Tech Expert Steve Van Dinter with Verizon to get his advice on how to save money when it comes to technology.

So let’s take a look at all those tech bills. You probably have an internet service provider, a cell service provider, as well as several streaming subscriptions like Netflix or Hulu.

Van Dinter says the first step is making sure you are not overpaying for your services, and that includes paying for something you rarely, if ever, use.

The best way to know if you are overpaying is to shop around. Verizon, for example, offers a cell service deal where it is $25 per line per month. Now that is a fairly simple plan, but you can always upgrade it to include other things, like access to a host of streaming services.

Sometimes it may save you money to bundle services together, and other times it’s not. Make sure you understand all that is included in your plan. The last thing you want is for your internet plan to include a streaming service that you are also paying for on the side because you were unaware.

