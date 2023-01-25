Horror film “Fear” hits theaters this weekend

A group of friends must confront their worst fears one by one during a weekend getaway, in the horror film “Fear.” The movie, staring rapper/actor TI “Tip” Harris, and Joseph Sikora is described by one of the actors as a “thriller, horror, with an underlying love story.”

The actors and Director/Producer/Writer Deon Taylor spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare. While talking about the film, Harris joked about how Taylor had a little fun with him on set, “He got us all to this haunted lodge, didn’t tell us it was haunted...locked me in a room by myself, put a camera on and laughed at my reaction.” He also spoke about his character being from Detroit.

The film “Fear” comes out Friday, January 27.

