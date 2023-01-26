Last weekend to experience this Detroit winter fun event

The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.

This will be the final weekend to check out the Monroe Street Midway Winter fun experience. In addition to the huge arctic slide, winter bumper cars, puck putt, and an arcade inside a heating tent, there will be other family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts. Entry to the Midway is free, as well as most activities. The event runs Friday-Sunday in Downtown Detroit.

Roller Cade Detroit is celebrating its 68th anniversary, with a huge roller skating party. Guests will enjoy several live DJ’s spinning tunes throughout the night. The party is happening Saturday 9p-3a at the rink on Schaefer Highway in Southwest Detroit.

If you’re looking to do some home improvements, Novi is the place to be this weekend. The annual Novi Home Show will feature the latest home improvement ideas with displays from a variety of businesses. There will be exhibitors like home stores, home builders, remodelers, landscapers and more. The event runs Friday-Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi,

For more information on what’s happening around the D this weekend click the video above.