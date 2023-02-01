Scholarship program honors students who are making a difference

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dozens of Michigan students are getting special recognition for their ability to uplift their peers or their community. McDonald’s is shining a light on these students through its Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Program.

Twenty-eight high school seniors from across Michigan are each receiving a one thousand dollar scholarship. It’s all part of McDonald’s celebration of Black History Month.

“These high school seniors are chosen not based on GPAs, but on leadership, what they do in the community, what they do for their families to help support their families, and how they are just good citizens,” explained McDonald’s owner-operator Monique Vann Brown.

“It’s important for us to give back and to support our young people in the community,” said McDonald’s owner-operator Jon Campbell, Sr. He expressed that he hopes the recognition from this scholarship program will help the students to feel appreciated and that they will continue to uplift their communities.

To learn more about the scholarship program, click here.