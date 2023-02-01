Meet two men whose careers are part of Detroit’s Black history

Also, meet James Jackson and Bruce Harper – The city of Detroit is home to many historical markers and buildings. One place which holds a vast history is the WGPR-TV station founded by Dr. William V. Banks. WGPR (the call letters stand for Where God’s Presence Radiates) became the first Black owned and operated broadcast news station in the country. It is also a news station where many Black journalists got there start in the profession.

James Jackson is a current News Assignment Editor for Local 4. Jackson said that he got his start in the industry at WGPR and that during his time at the station “It definitely was like a family. Everyone was new and young and trying to get into the profession; refining their craft.”

Bruce Harper is a retired Director and Technical Director at Local 4. Harper said that the station “was a steppingstone, it was a training ground, it was a magical place.”

Jackson shared advice for young people who want to pursue television news, “You can’t quit because someone tells you no.”

