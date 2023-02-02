How to choose a senior living community for a loved one

It’s something every family may eventually experience, and that’s when an older family member may be ready to move to a senior living community. Choosing the right place to call their new home can be a daunting task.

Signs that a senior or loved ones should consider a change of lifestyle or relocating to a senior living community may include that they’re becoming depressed or quiet, no longer participating in activities, no longer keeping up with their home or experiencing vision problems, said Dr. Farideh Bagne, who is the founder, president and CEO of Magnolia by the Lakes Independent and Assisted Senior Living Resort in Keego Harbor.

Dr. Bagne explained that the benefits of moving into a senior living community can include more socialization and more activities, along with having transportation and housekeeping provided.

“The most important aspect is socialization and being able to care for them in case of an emergency,” said Dr. Bagne.

So what should you consider when searching for a senior community, and how do you know it’s the right fit? Consider the environment and if it’s clean and safe, Dr. Bagne said. She also encourages people to look at both the staff and the residents to see if they are happy being there. Watch the video above to learn more about selecting a senior living community.