Several “cool” events are happening around the D this weekend

To go along with the cool weather this weekend there will be the opportunity to get out and have some fun. There are winter fun events happening across Southeast Michigan, starting with the popular Plymouth Ice Fest.

This will be the 41st year for the event and will once again feature world renowned ice carvers showing off their chainsaw and chisel skills while transforming blocks of ice into creative master pieces. The event will also feature a family petting zoo and other activities. The Plymouth Ice Fest runs Friday through Sunday in downtown Plymouth.

The Downriver community is getting in on some winter fun with the Trenton Winterfest. The event will have food trucks, ice sculptures, outdoor activities and more. The fest is put on by downtown businesses, so there will be plenty of opportunities to shop and support local stores. The Trenton WInterfest runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Trenton.

The city of Romeo will celebrate their 2nd annual Winterfest. The event will feature an array of family-friendly activities like marshmallow roasting, crafts and games, live music, a chili cook-off, and a giant snowmen adventure trail. The Romeo Winterfest happens Saturday in Downtown Romeo. \

The DIA is celebrating Black History Month with a film festival. The New York International Children’s Film Fest Celebrating Black Stories event is recommended for families and children 9 years old and up. The short film will highlight the joy, determination, and resilience of being Black and young. The showing is 2pm on Saturday at the Detroit Film Theatre located inside the DIA.