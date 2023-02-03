Celebrate Black History Month in The D

February is dedicated to celebrating Black History, and the University of Detroit Mercy has a month-long program to help people do so.

The community is invited to participate in a variety of events during the program called “Celebrating The Gift of MLK and Black History.”

“Like we all know Black History is a very big part of American history. Black people in America have been woven into the tapestry of our country and our city, and so we just want to highlight that and find ways that we can celebrate our faculty, staff, students, community members and their blackness,” said Kristin Johnston, who is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Detroit Mercy.

The Detroit Historical Society is hosting an exhibit called “Documenting Detroit,” featuring photos that show the city’s past and present. The exhibit is on display at the McNichols Campus Library. It will be open to the community for the entire month of February.

Community members can also participate in a virtual webinar with an author who has written books on African American and Indigenous history. Tiya Miles will discuss her book titled All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, A Black Family Keepsake, which won the 2021 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Miles’ book tells the story of a woman and her daughter who were enslaved. The webinar will be held Monday, Feb. 6 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Participants are asked to register in advance.

To hear about other event Black History Month events, watch the video above or click or tap here.