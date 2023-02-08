Make a floral arrangement for your “budding” romance

Also, meet the florists of Detroit Flower Company! – Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you don’t know what bouquets to pick out for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, Detroit Flower Company will help you.

The owner of Detroit Flower Company Ja’Nye Hampton and head florist Donyae Smith both joined Meredith Bruckner on “Live in the D” to share some tips on bouquets that will show someone you love them bunches this Valentine’s Day.

When thinking about what flowers to get someone, Hampton said to consider “their favorite color”, “their favorite flower”, or “overall, the way you feel about them.”

A key tip to creating the perfect mini bouquet, according to Smith, is to start with six roses. After that you should then, “add in your filler flowers around them”, which will add fullness to your bouquet.

Something you want to avoid with flower arrangements is allowing them to get dirty. Hampton said, “You always want to keep your flowers clean, (and the) water clean.” This may result in you removing some leaves from the stems of the flowers so that it does not cause the water to get dirty. Another helpful tip Hampton explained is to, “keep your flowers out of direct sunlight,” and to, “keep them in a nice cool place.”

To learn more about Detroit Flower Company, watch the video above.