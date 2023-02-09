Take a prehistoric journey this weekend

Of course it’s Super Bowl weekend, but its not the only thing happenin. There are plenty of other events going on this weekend in the D!

First up, the circus is in town. The Detroit Shrine Circus has something for the entire family, including performing elephants and camels, aerial artistry, high-wire acts and more. The first of eight performances kicks off Thursday. The circus runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Dinosaur Adventure roars into town this week. Guests will travel back 65 million years to experience the prehistoric age. There will be opportunities for kids to interact with lifelike baby dinos and giant ones. Other activities includes dino rides, a race in jurassic Jeeps and more. The Dinosaur Adventure is happening Saturday-Sunday at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

It’s the weekend before Valentine’s day and there are some sweet events happening. In Detroit’s Palmer Park it’s the Winter Love Fest. The celebration of Black History and love will feature family-friendly activities including, live music, African dancing and drumming, arts and crafts, horse drawn carriage rides and more. Weather permitting there will also be winter sport activities like ice skating. The event is Saturday 2p-5p in and around the Historic Palmer Log Cabin in Palmer Park.

In Chelsea, the Chocolate Extravaganza is happening. The 9th annual event will feature local businesses offering chocolate-themed fun. While shopping, guests can enjoy hot cocoa, chocolate samples, and entertainment, and kids can hunt for chocolate-filled penguin eggs located inside and outside participating shops. The Chocolate Extravaganza is Saturday in Downtown Chelsea.

Campus Martius will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Skate. Whether you’re a couple, family or just friends wanting to get out and enjoy a festive outdoor event, love will be in the air. The event is on Valentine’s Day, February 14th 6p-9p at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit.

To see more watch the video above.