Are you linked into the new jewelry trend?

Instead of diamond rings, this Valentine’s Day you might be thinking about a whole different kind of jewelry. Permanent jewelry is a trend that’s grabbing attention on TikTok, and a new shop that offers the style just opened in Royal Oak.

Sarah Brithinee, the founder of the jewelry store Essbe, described permanent jewelry as being dainty chains that don’t have a clasp, but are instead welded onto you. Essbe has a variety of chains that can be custom sized and made into anklets, necklaces or bracelets. Charms can also be added to the chains, which can be cut off when you no longer want to wear it.

Brithinee said customers have gotten permanent jewelry for a variety of occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries. Couples and family members have hopped on the trend together.

Essbe is located at 1196 S. Washington Ave. in Royal Oak. Watch the video above to hear more about the permanent jewelry trend and to see the process of getting a piece of permanent jewelry.