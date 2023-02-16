Scholarship program shines a spotlight on local students

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This Black History Month dozens of Michigan high school seniors are being recognized for uplifting their communities. McDonald’s is shining a spotlight on the students with its Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Program.

Jacie Harris and Lola Chi-Ann Milton are two local students who are each receiving a $1,000 scholarship through the program.

Harris, who attends Central High School, said she serves on her school district’s executive youth council, where she’s able to help make decisions for the school, give students a voice, and uplift the community.

“When I go these meetings, I ask around the school, see where we can make improvements, what students students have concerns about, and I take it to the superintendent and let them know,” Harris said.

Milton has demonstrated leadership as the student class president at Pontiac High School. Milton said she wants to set an example for younger people, including her little sister.

