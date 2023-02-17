Magnum P.I. is back to investigate another crime

“Feel the aloha.” – Have no fear because Thomas Magnum is here. That’s right, the private investigator with the iconic red Ferrari, Hawaiian shirt and Detroit Baseball hat is returning for another season. Fans can watch the reboot of Magnum P.I. at its new home on NBC with a two-episode special premiere this Sunday night.

Jay Hernandez who portrays detective Thomas Magnum said that the show will pick up right where season four left off. Hernandez said, “Well, my partner Higgins, we’ve been sort of teasing this relationship for a couple seasons now and at the end of last season, season four, we shared our first kiss. At the beginning of season five, we’re sort of fully engaged in a relationship.”

Hernandez said that this season there will still be, “a lot of action, a lot of fun, a lot of heart,” with each episode. He said that there is a lot of “great stuff” he gets to do such as surfing, scuba diving, and working with fight choreographers while portraying Thomas Magnum.

Magnum P.I. premiers Sunday at 9 p.m. on Local 4.

