A taste of Mardi Gras is coming to Southfield

You don’t have to be in New Orleans to enjoy the spirit of Mardi Gras. Instead, you can hop on a party bus to experience some of the fun and flavors from various restaurants in Southfield during Mardi Crawl.

The party bus will take event goers to six different restaurants, which will each offer their own twist on Fat Tuesday celebrations. The venues include Cornbread, Kola, Duo, Taste of Ethiopia, D’Bo’s and Jay Birds. The restaurants will offer different drink specials and tastings.

Mardi Crawl will from 5 p.m. until midnight on Fat Tuesday, which is February 21st. Tickets can be purchased online. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Building Better Men, which is an organization that helps mentor young boys in the community. Watch the video above for additional details.