New Orleans cooking served up in the D

This week’s Takeout Tuesday menu features the authentic flavors of New Orleans-style cooking, which is the perfect fit for Mardi Gras.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo serves up New Orleans-inspired dishes at its restaurants in and around Detroit. The chefs use recipes that have been passed on for generations. “Why change perfection?” said Chef Ashley Bailey.

Chef Bailey explained that Creole and Cajun cooking styles are brought together in a lot of New Orleans dishes. She described many of the dishes as being slow-cooked, “covered and smothered”, along with a lot of fried foods and a lot of stewed dishes.

True to its name, Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s menu features a variety of gumbo dishes. Other items on the menu include jambalaya, Po’ Boy sandwiches, red beans and rice, and more.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo has two locations in Detroit and one in Farmington Hills. Watch the video above to see Chef Bailey make a shrimp Po’ Boy sandwich.