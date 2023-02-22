McDonald’s honors Black History makers of today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month this February, Michigan high school students are being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or community.

The students are accomplishing this through academic achievement and positive behavior. McDonald’s is shining a light on the students as part of the company’s Black History Makers of Today’s scholarship program.

Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Two of those students spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare.

Zanaia Latamore, a senior at Taylor Preparatory High School, says she inspires other students by maintaining a high GPA, and having her own business.

“I want to uplift my fellow African Americans because I feel as though we are often belittled,” Latamore said. She is also apart of the National Honors Society.

For the entire interviews, click the video above.