Raymond Reddington prepares to hang up his hat

NBC’s The Blacklist is coming to an end. After 10 thrilling and nail-biting seasons, the popular show will conclude. Actor Harry Lennix, who portrays Harold Cooper, and actress Anya Banerjee, who portrays Siya Malik, both joined host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to give insight on what fans can expect from the last season of The Blacklist.

Season 10 will pick six months after the events that occurred in season nine. Lennix said, “we are going to start the season off with some thrills.” Lennix has played the role of Harold Cooper for 10 seasons and he said yes and no when asked if he is ready to say goodbye to his character. ”I’m going to miss the show, the cast, and the crew a great, great deal,” said Lennix

Banerjee will be joining the cast as Siya Malik, the daughter late CIA Agent Meera Malik from the first season of the show. Banerjee said, “I’m really part of this full circle moment linking back to the very first season, and I’m just so blessed to be part of the final chapter.”

The Blacklist will premier February 26 on NBC.

