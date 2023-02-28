Have a “blast” with this colorful activity

Whether you want to put your escape room skills to the test, have at it in a rage or smash room, activities at the Madison Heights escape room are pretty cool, and the newest activity is the paint blast. “You get a canvas, a quantity of paint, and some shoe covers, where the paint goes from there is completely up to you. If you want to be an artist and paint on the canvas and make a nice little portrait you can. If you want it to go on the walls, on the person you’re with, you can, there’s no rules.” Keri Kazz, Operations Manager at Madison Heights Escape Room Zone told April Morton. Each paint blast session is at least 20 minutes and can have up to 6 participants at a time, Kazz says things can get really messy, and they welcome the mess. “3, 4, 5 year olds come here and instead of making a mess at home, they make it here, and parents are loving that, Kazz said. Just beyond the paint blast room, visitors can create spin art, using a rotating canvas and paint bottles. You’ll be amazed at what you can do. April Morton tried out both activities.

To see what paint blast is all about, click the video above.