How you can maintain your pet’s dental health

Also, meet the cuddly cat, Chica. – February is National Pet Dental Health Month and as the month closes, we should all be aware of the importance of our pets’ dental health. Devan Bianco, from Michigan Humane, joined Tati Amare and guest host Blaine Fowler to talk about ways to care for your pet’s dental health.

Here are a few ways to ensure your pet is leading a healthy dental life:

1. Limit their process food and treats. Processed food can possibly lead to dental problems.

2. Talk to a vet about different healthier and safe alternatives of food and treats for your pets.

3. Brushing your pets’ teeth is an option. The best time is to start them off when they are younger so that they can become accustomed to it.

4. Schedule a veterinary appointment if you notice changes in your pet’s behavior such as trouble chewing, lack of interest in food, or an odor from their mouth.

This week’s Pet Of The Week is Chica, a sweet and cuddly three-year-old cat. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

If you would like to learn more about pet dental health, watch the video above.