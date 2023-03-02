Solve a “murder mystery” this weekend in the D

The weekend is almost upon us, and if you’re looking for something to do in Metro Detroit, we’ve got you covered.

First, if you’re up for a “Murder Mystery,” head over to Grosse Pointe. The Grosse Pointe Theatre presents the stage performance of “Clue.” Put on your thinking caps and see if you can guess who did it. The cast and characters will send the audience on an intriguing journey of murder, mystery and laughs. The theatre is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. “Clue,” runs March 2-12th at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe.

From the stage to the big screen, an event in Livonia will feature some pop-culture favorites. It’s Astronomicon the 6th edition. The event will feature concerts, vendors, artists and special celebrity guests including the cast from the Jay and Bob and Clerks movie franchises, horror movie icons, and much more. The pop-culture event is Friday-Sunday at Burton Manor in Livonia.

In Southfield, they’re gearing up for some winter fun. It’s the annual Southfield Winterfest. The event will feature indoor and outdoor fun including rope and rock climbing, ice skating, marshmallow roasting, horse drawn carriage rides and more. The free event is Sunday, at the Southfield Sports Arena.

This weekend is the final one to enjoy ice skating at the rink at Campus Maritus Park. In support of the Spartan community, all current Michigan State University students will receive free admission with a valid ID. The rink is open now-Sunday, so lace up your skates and enjoy this last opportunity to hit the ice in Downtown Detroit.

For more info on “What’s Happening,” in the D, click the video above.