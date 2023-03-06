Time to ‘Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon

Get ready to sing along with the stars because Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” is coming back for season 2. Celebrity teams will once again duel it out to a series of music, dance and trivia-based games.” The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will once again host the fun, entertaining show, and he spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare all about it.

“The celebs went crazy this season,” Fallon said. He says you’ll see Patti Labelle, Billy Porter, and Jason Derulo, who will sing an opera version of the “Thong Song” on the 1st episode, as well many more celebrities. Fallon says there’s an awesome band and the performances will have you singing the songs the next day. He also told Tati what his “jam” is currently.

“That’s My Jam” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Local4.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.