See what gifts Oscar nominees will receive

The 95th Academy Awards, known by many as the Oscars, will be held this Sunday. This is the time to see many talented actors, directors, costume designers, and many more all in one night vying for a chance to win the famous golden statue.

Even though one winner will be selected for each category, all nominees will receive an “Everyone Wins Gift Bag” from Distinctive Assets. Owner Lash Fary, who curates the bag, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to give us an inside look at what the nominees in the acting and best director categories will receive.

There are many products that are included within the gift bag which are handpicked by Fary. “I love sharing products that I’m actually using in my real life”, said Fary.

To see all that’s included in the gift bag, watch the video above.