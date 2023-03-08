This café in Corktown is serving traditional desserts

One momento, have some gelato. – What if you could have a taste of Italy right here in Detroit? Tom Isaia and manager Kaila Perkins of Momento Gelato and Coffee joined Tati Amare and guest host Jasen Magic on “Live in the D” to talk about their coffee shop located right in Corktown.

The inspiration behind the coffee shop were expresso machines. Isaia said, “In 2017, I went to Bologna twice in January and June to learn from the masters in artisanal gelato making.” Isaia said that all the gelato at the shop is made from scratch with one ingredient at a time.

Gelato does differ from ice cream. Perkins said, “The difference between gelato and ice cream is that it’s made differently. So, it’s churned at a slower pace so there’s less air in it. So, then it makes it more of an intense and dense flavor.”

Momento Gelato and Coffee also offers pastries such as almond crème cake and croissants. The café also offers paninis and soup for lunch.

To learn more about their location watch the video above.