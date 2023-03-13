Pistons fans celebrate 313 Day in style

March 13th is known as 313 Day, and here in the D it’s all about celebrating our city. As part of the many ways to commemorate the pride of the city, there’s a local designer who has teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to create the official 313 Day starter jacket.

Ty Mopkins is the designer behind the teal and white jackets that rep the 313 and feature the Pistons’ logo, along with the number 313. Mopkins said this is his third year collaborating with the Pistons for 313 Day. Former Detroit Pistons stars like Grant Hill and Rick Mahorn have sported designs by Mopkins, along with other celebrities like Detroit rapper Big Sean.

The new edition of Mopkins’ starter jacket is just one part of the 313 Day festivities. Action at Little Caesars Arena will start at 4:30 p.m. tonight with a “blue carpet” event where people can show off their swag. The Pistons will be playing the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m..