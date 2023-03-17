Will you say “shazam” to this new movie?

Whether you want to head to the theater or stay home this weekend, there’s something new for you to watch.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell appeared on “Live On The D” for some “Reel Talk” about the new movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and the series “The Confessions of Frannie Langton”.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is the new movie in the DC Universe. Zachary Levi reprises the title role as the superhero. Russell explained that Shazam is actually a teenager, but he becomes an adult when he turns into a superhero. Russell gave “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” a rating of four reels out of a possible five for kids. For adults, he gave it three reels.

If you’re looking for something new to watch at home, there’s a new drama series called “The Confessions of Frannie Langton”. The series is based off a book by the same name. The plot is about a woman who was taken from Jamaica and was enslaved in England. Russell called the series “very intriguing.” Russell got the chance to talk to the author, along with the lead actress of the series. Watch the video above to see his interview.