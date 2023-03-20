Local Detroit band rocks out the studio

Detroit is home to various musical groups, and Carl Caballero and the Wreckage is a local band that fuses together the genres of blues and rock.

Carl Caballero is the lead singer of the group who also plays the harmonica. He said that he learned how to play the handheld instrument after receiving it as a gift from his late father.

Caballero said that he was drawn to the genre of the blues as a child. “Growing up as a kid, I think that I had a lot to express,” said Caballero.

Carl Caballero and the Wreckage performed their piece titled “The Wreckage.”

