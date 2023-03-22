No matter your dietary restriction, you’ll find something tasty at this breakfast spot that’s coming to Milford

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those who are gluten-free, like Live in the D Host Tati Amare, it can be very difficult to find a place to eat. Menus can be limiting and finding options is a real challenge. Many are facing this same problem, whether they are gluten-free, vegan, dairy free, or have some other dietary restriction.

Luckily, there is a restaurant that caters to many of these restrictions without sacrificing flavor! Anna’s House, which started in west Michigan, is quickly expanding to more locations so they can continue to “save the world from an ordinary breakfast” as their motto states.

Tati Amare spoke to Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, about their new spring menu. Every quarter they switch up their specials and this new menu will have their new Caribbean Sunset freshly squeezed juice which contains carrots, pineapples, oranges, apples, jalapenos, and ginger to give you a sweet yet spicy drink. Also on the spring menu is their wet breakfast burrito stuffed with eggs, sausage, onions, and green peppers, and their breakfast bistro burger which is topped with a fried egg, bacon, and a loaded tater tot.

If you are more in the mood for something sweet, try out their strawberry shortcake pancakes, and yes, you can have these even if you are gluten-free as they have a GF version.

“We love doing food, friends, and life, and you can’t do that unless every lifestyle is represented,” says Shwartz.

Schartz made some pancakes for Tati to try and shared his tips for how to make a good pancake. He recommends using an electric griddle, and getting your batter very consistent so it spreads out nicely and cooks evenly. You will know when to flip the pancake when you see the bubbles and the batter takes on more of a matte finish around the edges instead of being glossy. They finish out the pancakes with a strawberry coulee, fresh strawberry, a lemon shortbread crumble, and finished with whipped cream.

Anna’s House has locations in Westland, Ann Arbor, and they will be opening up a new location in Milford come May. For more information on their other locations, and to take a look at their menu click or tap here.