Music and comedy collide in this new series

Their songs are part of the fabric of pop culture and have defined a generation of musicals both on the screen and on the stage, but do you know their names?

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winning composers who are behind songs like “Let it Go” from “Frozen”, “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision”, and “Remember Me” from “Coco”. Now they have a new project, which is a musical rom-com series called “Up Here”. The cast includes Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes who play a couple that falls in love.

Anderson-Lopez described “Up Here” as being an original musical, but also an original streaming rom-com on Hulu. “The fun part for us is that more people will see it on the first day it drops than would see it in a year on Broadway, hopefully.”

Streamers can expect to experience 21 different songs while watching “Up Here”.

“The idea really was to create a show where songs came out of the huge emotions people have, but never shared,” said Lopez. “It’s kind of about learning to listen to your heart rather than those voices in your head that are kind of always thwarting you, trying to protect you from the dangers of the world,” he added.

“We go inside all of these human emotions and bring them to life through song,” said Anderson-Lopez.

“Up Here” will debut on Hulu on March 24th. Watch the video above to hear a taste of the music from the show.