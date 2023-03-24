Spring into cleaning this season

As Mary Poppins once said to Jane and Michael, “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” This catchy phrase helped the siblings to get motivated to clean their room and have fun while they did it. Lakeisha Rich of Enriched Way Cleaning Company joined Tati Amare and co-guest host Anthony White on “Live in the D” to share some helpful hacks on how you can get motivated for spring cleaning as well.

Rich said to divide up the chores amongst members of the family by writing the different chores on paper, placing them in a bucket, and allowing each family member to unknowingly select what chores they must complete.

Rich said to use Dawn dish soap and a cap full of white vinegar for a homemade all purpose cleaning. If you want to add fragrance to your mixture, use your favorite essential oil.

Combining baking soda and white vinegar can be used as a surface scrub. “If you want to have a nice scrub around the house for your tub and your sink, you can apply in a bowl some baking soda, some vinegar, and water,” said Rich.

