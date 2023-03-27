Mixed genre band rocks out on Music Monday

They’ve been described as having the energy of “Punk Rock,” and their genre has been compared to “Garage Rock,” and “Art Pop.” The Rock band “Idiot Kids” stopped by “Live in the D” for a Music Monday performance.

Hearing the name, you may wonder, how did they come up with it? Band member Jon-Mikal Bartee explained by saying one of his favorite artist growing up would use the phase “Idiot Kid” in his songs.

“When I was like 14 or 15 I’m like, if I was ever in a punk band, the idiot kids is a good name,” he told host Tati Amare. Bartee said the band has taken classes on how to record, and is now doing their own recording from the basement of one of the band members.

For the entire interview and performance, and for info on where you can hear the band perform live, click the video above.