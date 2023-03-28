Artist painting her way through the D

Whether it’s a recording studio in Oak Park, a clothing store in Royal Oak, a corporation in Farmington Hills, or a personalized gift for the Pistons, artist Allison Sims is leaving her mark all over the D. One of her biggest and most challenging pieces to date, is a huge outdoor mural in Midtown.

“Ok I’ll do something like at someone’s home, or on a canvas and like ok that’s cool. But, once you give it to them, it’s like you don’t really see it. But, being able to drive by and see my work on such a large scale, I’m like oh my God I did this,” artist, muralist, and shoe customizer Allison Sims told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.

She says, the mural, which is located on the “Ice Cream Detroit” building on 2nd and Selden, is her first exterior mural and was no easy task. “To work in the weather elements, and beat the heat, because last summer was pretty hot,” Sims said. The mural is her biggest work of art in stature, but a recent collaboration, well let’s say, there’s nothing small about it.

“They’ll reach out for the employee of the month and I get to work closely with them to design the shoe,” Sims said. By them, she means the Detroit Pistons. They’ve collaborated on a few projects including custom boxing gloves for each player for the 21-22 season, and the Pistons even hired her to customize shoes for some famous little feet. “This past October they reached out when Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were having their baby. So, I designed 4 pairds of Jordans, each going with one of the jerseys for this year,” said Sims.

She also does custom designs for private clients and has a clothing line call 10/7 by A. Sims.

