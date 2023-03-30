Pontiac restaurant is bringing the flavors of Jamaica

Jamaican food is well known for its goat, chicken, and beef. Although meat is important to this cuisine, plants and herbs are just as essential in creating a delicious dish. Chef Reniel Billups and her daughter Chef Tasia Williams of Flavors of Jamaica joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Candice Davis Price on “Live in the D” to share the importance of herbs and plants in food.

Chef Billups said that her restaurant Flavors of Jamaica opened during the pandemic and has continued to thrive due to, “community support and love.”

A number one thing that Chef Billups said people should know when preparing meatless Jamaican dishes is to not be afraid of trying different things. “There are many options. There is not a right way to do it, and don’t be scared to put foods together,” said Chef Billups.

Chef Billups said an essential tip to add to your dishes is to use fresh herbs and spices.

