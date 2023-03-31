Local children’s bookstore encourages reading

Ready, set, read. March is National Reading Month and although the month is coming to an end, reading is still in full effect. Shery Cotton of Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Candice Davis Price to talk about the importance of reading.

The Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe is in Grosse Pointe Park. Cotton said that when people arrive, the number one word that describes the bookstore is “magical”. Cotton said that there are ways to keep your children engaged in reading. “To set a plan and to work with them”, said Cotton. She also added to allow children to read what they like.

Cotton said that the staff at the bookstore can aid people in finding what books they are looking for.

To learn more about the Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe, watch the video above.