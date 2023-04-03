Local MSU program is helping Detroit play music

Learning how to play an instrument is a great form of expression, and it’s a great way for people to build a new hobby. Kris Johnson, the director of the Michigan State University Community Music School-Detroit, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to discuss the opportunities that the school offers.

Community Music School Detroit is an outreach from MSU. Johnson said the program provides music education in the city of Detroit for all ages, no matter the musical background. The program was awarded a one million dollar endowment that will aid in continuing music education and other support for the program in Detroit. One form of support that the endowment will aid in is the instrument library which lends instruments to those who do not have them. “Any students who want to study with us, even if they don’t have an instrument, can come borrow an instrument from us and take classes,” said Johnson.

Members of the MSU Jazz Program performed a piece by Thelonious Monk titled “Blue Monk”.

To see their full performance, watch the video above.