Will he be ‘Best In Show’ at his new hosting gig?

The popular game show “Split Second” returns to the Game Show Network. That’s right, the fast-paced game is coming back for a new season, this time with comedian and actor John Michael Higgins as the host.

The game show “Split Second” first aired more than three decades ago and was hosted by Monty Hall. Higgins said that the game is fast paced and fun.

Higgins said, “It’s three contestants and we put up a question that has three parts to it, and the contestants buzz-in to answer the part they think they can answer the quickest and the last person to buzz-in generally has the hardest part.”

Although the game is very fast, Higgins said that hosting the show is very “exciting” for him and that he enjoys every single game.

To see more of his interview, watch the video above.