Get a taste of this sweet collaboration

An ice cream shop in Detroit is joining forces with a crepe maker to offer something new for people with a sweet tooth.

Treat Dreams, which is known for its ice cream and other desserts, invited The French Cow to pop up at its Midtown location to serve their crepes and get a taste of having a brick-and-mortar business.

The French Cow started in 2015 because owner Marie Wallace said she wanted to bring the French crepes that she grew up with here to our community.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Wallace made a crepe filled with cinnamon, butter, sugar and apples. It was then topped with honey lavender ice cream from Treat Dreams. Watch the video above to see this sweet concoction being made.

The French Cow will be offering its flavors at Treat Dreams, located at 4160 Cass Ave., until May 1st. The collaboration runs Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.