Interested in summer camp for the kids? Here are some things to consider before deciding

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With spring in full swing, now is the time when many are beginning to look ahead to their summer plans. It will be here before we know it, and the time to think about picking a summer camp is now.

Marit Olsen, operations director and association day camp director at the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, said a major benefit to enrolling your kids in a summer camp is the social and emotional learning they will encounter, but it’s also important to consider how academically rooted the programming is, as well as how much outdoor play and education they will get.

Olsen said these are a few of the key things to look for when picking where might be best to send your child when they’re out of school.

“All of our academic curriculums are developed by past teachers, and all of our outdoor education is done by past environmental education teachers,” Olsen said, adding that having the professionals assist with the development of activities leads to better programs for the kids.

If you’re considering summer camps now, the YMCA is hosting an open house at all seven locations on May 13 at 10 a.m. so that families can learn about what it has to offer.

