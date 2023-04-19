Initiative growing interest in gardening

Many of us know April is Earth month, but did you know it’s also National Gardening month? In order to get more people, especially kids interested in gardening, the organization “Gro-town,” started the “Motown is Gro-town” initiative. The founder, Danielle Carlomusto, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk all about it.

“Using gardening, we seek to instill a sense of gratitude, of wonderment, connection, wanting to belong to the world outside our windows,” Carlomusto told April Morton.

She says through original music and videos that appeal to children, Gro-town works to inspire a future generation of gardeners. They also provide free seeds for gardening that are available at libraries and community centers through-out Metro Detroit. The seeds are for growing a variety of things, from melons, beans, flowers and more.

Continuing her efforts to make gardening fun, Carlomusto has a new album out called “Green Album,” that’s getting some pretty cool recognition. She also brought on the show some not so common veggies for a little trivia.

To see how the “Live in the D” crew did, and for more information on Gro-town, click the video above.