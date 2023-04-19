Let your education go wild

April is Earth Month, and one way to celebrate is by learning about the animals that share the planet with us.

The Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor is a place that helps educate people about the animals around us and in the wild.

“Our mission is conservation through education,” said Steve Marsh, the head curator of The Creature Conservancy. He explained that they like to give people a more up-close look at the animals.

According to Marsh, The Creature Conservancy has about 85 different species, including warthogs, cougars, alligators, and more. One of the animals that calls The Creature Conservancy home is a sloth named Poco. Marsh explained that sloths are from the tropical rain forest in South America. They have claws to help them hang from the trees and their fur grows backward to help channel rain off their body, he said. In the wild, their fur can have a tinge of green from algae. Watch the video above to see Poco eat a grape while appearing on “Live In The D”.

The Creature Conservancy is located at 4940 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor.