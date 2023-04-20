3 fun crafts to do with the kids this Earth Day

Saturday is Earth Day, a day to celebrate the planet we call home, and to remind us all to help take care of it. One of the best ways to do that is to reduce waste and upcycle instead.

Here are 3 fun craft ideas for the kids we found, all using items you might usually throw away. Check it out!

Tin can wind chime (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Tin Can Windchime

Idea from here.

For this craft, you will need:

Tin cans of various sizes that can nest together

a hammer and nail

pipe cleaners

various paints that will work on metal

paint brushes

Start by punching a hole through the top of the cans with a hammer and nail. Try and get as close to the center as possible. This step is for the adults to do.

Then paint the cans. You may want to first prime the cans, with a paint that works on metal, in case you’re more colorful paints don’t work on metal. The kids can get creative making whatever design they’d like. I went with this ombre rainbow design.

Once they are all dry, attach them together with the pipe cleaners. Fish the pipe cleaners through the holes, making sure to crimp it and hold the can in place, and fashion a loop out of another pipe cleaner so you can hang it up.

Finally, hang it up somewhere and let the wind make it musical.

Remade crayons (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Remade Tye Dye Crayons

Idea from here.

For this craft, you will need:

old crayons ( the more broken the better)

alphabet silicon baking tray

baking parchment

cookie sheet

Start by peeling all the paper off the crayon. This task can be a bit tedious, and adults may want to use a knife to get them started.

Once it’s done, have the kids fill up the mold with pieces of crayon. They can fill out the letters to their name, or something they like. Don’t worry if the crayons go over the mold a little bit, as these will melt down and fill in the cracks.

Put the mold on the covered cookie tray and put them in the oven at 275F for 15 minutes, or until melted.

Carefully take them out and allow them to cool, this could take several hours.

Once they’re hard and cool to the touch, take them out of the mold and draw away!

Toilet paper roll starter garden (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Toilet Paper Garden

Idea from here.

For this craft, you will need:

Toilet Paper Rolls

A Waterproof box

Pebbles

Dirt

Twine

Moss

Seeds

Begin by having the kids cover the bottom of your waterproof container with the pebbles.

Carefully cut the toilet paper rolls in half, and use the twine to space them out evenly and help keep them upright.

Next, fill the toilet paper rolls with soil and add the seeds to the soil according to its recommended depth, then water them. Surround the rolls with moss and finally, cover the seedlings with plastic wrap to help keep in the moisture.

Once they start to sprout, you can uncover them to allow for some airflow. In a few weeks, you can add them to your garden or pot!