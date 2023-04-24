Detroit singer continues ‘Motown’ legacy

Motown Museum’s “Hitsville Next,” program works to keep the legacy of Motown moving forward. The museums hub is dedicated to education, and community programing through which they are cultivating the next generation of singers with the “Amplify: the Sound of Detroit” singing competition.

The event that seeks to build on the rich legacy of Motown featured several artists, but there was just one winner and his name is Drey Skonie. He paid a visit to “Live in the D” for Music Monday.

“It was a surreal moment for me. I always wanted to be a part of Motown somehow, someway,” Skonie told host Tati Amare about his reaction to wining the competition.

He says being from Detroit has really inspired his sound, his look, and his walk. His style is very unique and pays homage to music of the past. He performed his single “Better Days” with a five piece band.

To see him perform, and watch the interview, click the video above.