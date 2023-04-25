Customize your dining experience

People like to mix and match when it comes to fashion, décor, and more. So, why not try that approach with food?

Mr. Kabob Xpress features Mediterranean fare with a customizable concept where guests can order a bowl or wrap and decide all of the ingredients that go inside. The options range from chicken to steak, grilled veggies to rice, chickpeas to Tabouli, along with pickled turnips, garlic sauce, and beyond. Aside from a traditional hummus, the restaurant also offers jalapeno cilantro hummus and red pepper hummus. Spices include crushed mint, paprika, and sumac, which is a red spice commonly used in Mediterranean food.

Mr. Kabob started twenty years ago inside a gas station at 12 Mile and Coolidge in Berkley. Now, it’s expanded with its ‘xpress’ concept. There are four Mr. Kabob Xpress locations, which are in Troy, Southfield, Livonia and downtown Detroit.

Watch the video above to see more of the options on the menu at Mr. Kabob Xpress.